Suspicious man seen knocking on doors in Broughton offering double glazed windows

Beware of bogus double-glazing salesmen, say police.

Sgt Mavis Evans, of South Flintshire Policing Team, is thankful for the number of reports from concerned residents about a suspicious looking male in the Broughton area.

Sg Evans said: “The suspicious male has been seen around Lancaster Park, Warren Drive, Vale Close and Hope Road. He has been knocking on the doors of houses with no cars in the drive, trying to talk to people about double glazing windows.

“He does not look like a professional window cleaner usually does, with no bag, no paperwork, and nothing to take details of any potential customers.

“We have received four reports in under two days of this man. I am urging people firstly to be vigilant because of the increase in burglaries in the area, and secondly, to make sure they report any suspicious behaviour to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”