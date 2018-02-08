HGV stuck under notorious A56 bridge in Frodsham

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A56 between Frodsham and Helsby after a HGV got stuck under a notorious railway bridge.

The trapped lorry was initially reported by Cheshire and North Wales’ alliance armed policing unit at about 2.30pm.

It is by no means the first time a driver has misjudged the height of the Chester Road bridge, which is on the main route between Frodsham and Helsby.

Many HGVs have been stuck under it over the years and, only last year, the bridge was featured in an awareness campaign by Network Rail called ‘What the truck’.

Alarming dash cam footage was released showing a lorry with a large digger on its trailer slamming into the bridge after the driver failed to check the height of his vehicle or take notice of the warning signs on his approach.