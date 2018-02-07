Shocking claims against 'Jekyll and Hyde' former Cheshire Police chief include bullying five female staff members

SHOCKING allegations have emerged against Cheshire's former police chief Simon Byrne ahead of a gross misconduct hearing.

They include claims of serious bullying made by five female staff members, the force's IT department and its ACPO (Association of Chief Police Officers) office.

It is alleged that Mr Byrne - who was suspended from duty in August last year - often became aggressive, and on occasions began to spit and turn red in the face as he berated staff.

A report, released today by the county's Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane, also implies that Mr Byrne regularly missed vital meetings, conferences and events.

These included a planned attendance at the National Police Bravery Awards in October 2015 and a scheduled appearance in London for the Remembrance Day Ceremony on November 7 that year.

Overall, it is claimed that cancelled travel tickets and accommodation cost Cheshire Police more that £1,000 between May 2014 and March 2017.

Other allegations against Mr Byrne include:

* Demanding an officer use police resources to check on the cause of traffic issues in West Yorkshire while he was driving with his family;

* Missing a meeting because his son had a bad dream;

* Causing one female staff member to quit her job because of his bullying;

* Displaying mood swings after a job application to become the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police was rejected;

* Displaying a 'Jekyll and Hyde' character that included bullying, aggression, rudeness and humiliation;

* Failing to attend a magistrates function in Chester because it clashed with his son's sporting event;

* Allowing his children to download apps to his constabulary iPad and then getting defensive when challenged about it.

A summary of Mr Byrne's alleged misconduct states that he breached the standards of professional behaviour between 2014 and 2017.

“You lacked self-control and exhibited volatile, unpredictable and offensive behaviour,” the document states.

“You displayed a short temper and a lack of tolerance and engaged in angry outbursts and aggressive attacks upon subordinate staff which created an intimidating, hostile and humiliating environment for staff in the ‘ACPO office’ and which you knew or ought to have known would cause distress and anxiety to members of Cheshire Constabulary.”

The gross misconduct hearing will take place in public on April 16 to 27 this year at Warrington Town Hall.

PCC Mr Keane said in a statement that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the allegations ahead of the hearing.

Mr Byrne headed up Cheshire Constabulary from June 2014 and previously served as an assistant commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, deputy chief constable of Greater Manchester Police and assistant chief constable with Merseyside Police.

The married father-of-two was recently awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM).

In a statement in December 2016, Mr Byrne said: “I am aware that an allegation about my conduct is being investigated by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, in accordance with normal policy and procedure.

“I do not know the detail of the allegation so am unable to make any further comment at the moment. In the meantime, I remain focused on my work in keeping Cheshire safe and fulfilling my national responsibilities.”

Cheshire Police is currently being led by Acting Chief Constable Janette McCormick.