Man struck by train near Chester railway station

A MAN was struck by a train near Chester railway station this morning.

British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed he sustained serious injuries but no further information is known on his condition.

The incident, which happened just after 6am, is not being treated as suspicious.

A BTP spokesman said: “We had an incident call at 6.10am to Chester Railway Station with reports of a man having been struck by a train.

"That person has been found by officers and emergency services have conveyed him to hospital. His injuries were consistent with having been struck by a train.

"We do not know anything further about his condition at the moment but obviously his injuries are serious."

The incident has caused delays and disruption for Merseyrail passengers.