Two men charged with murdering a Merseyside teenager in Deeside will go on trial in April.

The case against David John Woods, 20, and Leslie Peter Baines, 48, was mentioned at Mold Crown Court today.

Judge Rhys Rowlands made various directions for the trial, which starts on April 11 and which is due to last two to three weeks.

Woods, of Marsh Lane, Bootle, Merseyside, and Leslie Peter Baines, of King’s Road in Connah’s Quay, are charged with the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Cassidy from Liverpool who is alleged to have been killed during a knife attack which took place in a multi occupancy dwelling in Bethel Place in Connah’s Quay on Monday, May 29 last year.