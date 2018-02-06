Suspected drug dealers arrested in morning raid in Frodsham

TWO men have been arrested in Frodsham on suspicion of drug dealing.

Police officers carried out a raid on an address on Hayes Crescent this morning (Tuesday, February 6).

A 20-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, a class B drug, and are now in custody.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester CID, said: “This morning we seized Class B drugs and a large amount of cash.

"The corrosive effect that drug abuse and associated criminality has on our communities is well known and we are committed to tackling the problem and targeting those involved.

"We rely heavily on information from the community to identify and investigate drug crime. If you have any information, please ring Cheshire Police on 101."

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.