A CAR was set on fire on a residential street in Chester last night.

One fire crew attended the scene at Waverley Terrace, Hoole, at around 10.25pm.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which had been started deliberately.

“If you have any information about the incident please call Cheshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”