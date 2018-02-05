Parking charges for Frodsham and Helsby railway stations to stop spaces being hogged by 'Park and Rail' commuters

PARKING charges at Frodsham and Helsby railways stations are part of a new council action plan for the neighbouring communities.

The biggest changes will be at the stations where charges will be introduced to reduce commuters using Frodsham and Helsby as “Park and Rail” locations and free up spaces for local people and shoppers.

The plan, which has just been published, aims to ensure parking is both fit for purpose and contributes to Frodsham and Helsby’s economies.

Designed to better manage car parking demand across both towns, it is part of Cheshire West and Cheshire Council’s 15-year parking strategy that has already seen plans announced for Chester and Ellesmere Port.

It aims to introduce consistent tariffs and other controls such as length of stay restrictions across different car parks and an investment programme to improve the quality of car parking and attract more visitors and shoppers.

Once the changes have been implemented, the council will look at the potential impact of car park users moving to surrounding residential areas to determine whether residents’ parking schemes or other restrictions are needed.

Also, expansions to the car parks at the railway stations will be considered.

In both Frodsham and Helsby, new parking controls will be introduced to manage the impact of rail-related parking. Currently, the free and unrestricted parking available near both rail stations is attractive to outside commuters who use the towns as “Park and Rail” locations.

Although this has benefits in terms of reducing then number of cars on the roads, it results in a lack of short-stay day-time parking for shoppers and visitors - a situation predicted to become worse once the Halton Curve rail route between Frodsham/Helsby and Liverpool is re-opened.

The new tariffs and controls will help to address the current imbalance caused by rail station parking, by introducing a long stay charge to moderate the rail demand, while also prioritising parking for short-stay users where it is most needed.

The car parks and on-street parking included in the action plan are:

Frodsham – Moor Lane, Frodsham Station (large car park including extension), Health Centre, Will to Work (extension) and Main Street bays

Helsby – Station Avenue car park and the on-street bays on Chester Road.

Cllr Karen Shore

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Karen Shore, said: “Our population and car ownership rates are steadily rising and land available for car parking is decreasing.

“Over the coming years, the council needs to invest in car parks so that we have enough clean and safe spaces, in the right places, with clear signage and new technology to make it easier and more convenient for people coming to Frodsham and Helsby town centre by car.

“With this action plan for Frodsham and Helsby we are introducing the right controls in the right places to release capacity for short stay parking to boost businesses, encourage visitors and also to improve car park quality and disabled provision in these areas.

“Parking in the town will be easier and more accessible for everyone, supporting residents and businesses. Parking charges and other controls will ensure everyone can park where they need to, when they need to.”

The recommended new tariffs and controls are:

Frodsham

• Moor Lane – multi-user tariff – a graduated tariff to control levels of long stay commuter parking and to release capacity to short-to-medium stay local users

• Frodsham Station / Extension car park – multi-user tariff – a graduated tariff to control long stay commuter parking and free up capacity for short to medium stay local users

• Health Centre – Free with maximum stay and user group restrictions to prevent long-stay commuter displacement to this car park and to protect parking for the Health Centre, Library and leisure centre users.

• Will to Work Extension – multi-user tariff – to again protect short to medium stay capacity for local people.

• Main Street – Free with maximum stay restrictions and exemptions for residents – to prioritise short stay users and encourage turnover in this core retail area and prevent all-day commuter parking.

Helsby

• Station Avenue (subject to a full length of stay survey) – Long stay tariff – with the same long stay rates as for Frodsham car parks to prevent rail users moving to this car park as a result of Frodsham tariffs

• Chester Road (bays) – Maximum stay restrictions of one or two hours – to cater for short stay displacement from Station Avenue car park and to free up spaces from commuter parking.

• Britannia Road – a new blue badge on-street parking bay is recommended next to the shops to improve accessibility in this location.

Recommended tariffs

• Moor Lane, Frodsham Station/extension car park and Will to Work Extension: 20p for up to two hours, 50p for two to four hours, £1 for four to six hours and £1.50 six to eight hours.

• Station Avenue: £1.50 for up to eight hours.

A programme of quality improvement works is planned to start between March and June 2018:

• Lighting and CCTV improvements will be carried out to improve driver safety and the users’ experience, particularly after dark

• Signage within car parks and on streets directing drivers to the most suitable car park, including up-to-date information on space availability, will assist visitors

• The introduction of new technology offering a range of payment methods, including cards and phones will make visits easier and more flexible.

• Improving the size, quality and number of spaces for drivers with mobility issues.

The full action plan can be found at https://www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/parkingstrategy2017