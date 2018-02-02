Pitch perfect opening for Chester sports club

A celebratory brunch was held to mark the opening of new football pitches at a Chester sports hub.

The Cheshire County Sports Club, off Plas Newton Lane, let players loose on their new 3G surface on Saturday, January 27.

Junior footballers from Newton Athletic YFC, one of the many clubs to play at 'The Cheshire', were the first in action, while in the clubhouse a brunch was held to mark the occasion.

Special guests included TV anchor Lucy Meacock, who has been a loyal supporter of the club for more than 10 years, plus representatives of the organisations who financed the pitch such as Keith Royle from Carlsberg, the club’s long-standing brewery, Megan Peats and Tracy Thomson from the RBS Social and Community Capital Scheme, the club's board of directors and volunteers from local grassroots football clubs.

The sports club's general manager, Jennifer Brookes, said: “Although we are a multi-sport facility, we are ‘home’ to a huge proportion of local football teams in this community. As an independent not-for-profit organisation, we have the freedom to develop the site to suit our users needs, but raising large sums for capital schemes such as this is tough, so this 3G pitch has been a long time coming and we really wanted to celebrate the success of the project."

On the same day, the club held a fitness open day to launch new fitness services, products and flexible fitness memberships.