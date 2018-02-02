Man arrested after assault on teenage girl at Chester Bus Interchange

A MAN has been arrested in relation to an assault on a teenage girl at Chester Bus Interchange.

Cheshire Police confirmed today that the 49-year-old has been released while officers continue their investigation.

Between 7.40pm and 8.10pm on Thursday, January 25, a man was said to have approached a group of teenagers who were waiting at stand H at the station in St Oswalds Way.

He became aggressive towards the group and assaulted one of the girls, reportedly grabbing her around the neck.

The man was approximately 5ft 7ins tall and wearing light grey cotton joggers, a blue waterproof coat, and carrying a large red rucksack.

A police spokesman said: “A 49-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation in relation to this case.”