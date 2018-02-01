Police want to speak to man with links throughout the North West as part of organised crime probe

CHESHIRE Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man they would like to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

Leon Cullen, aged 30, is described as white, 5ft 8 in height, of a slim build with short light brown hair, tanned complexion and prominent white teeth. He also has two distinctive tattoos.

Cullen has links to the whole of the North West.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Cullen or has any information which could help officers locate him is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 694 of 30 January.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.