Plans for 330-pupil academy on existing Chester school site recommended for approval

PLANS to build a new academy on the site of an existing school in Chester have been recommended for approval, despite some concerns over parking.

Christleton International Studio (CIS) has already been operating on land shared with Queen's Park High School (QPHS) since September last year.

But the academy school – which has autonomy from local government – is said to be “keen to create its own identity” and has lodged an application to create a new building on the site.

There are currently 85 students enrolled at CIS using empty classroom space at QPHS, but the new “custom built studio facility” would accommodate up to 330 students and 35 staff.

The site is owned by the Christleton Learning Trust, of which QPHS, CIS and Christleton High School are members.

It is proposed to demolish the link corridor between the Edwardian and 1930’s building at QPHS and remove a single tree to make way for the new school.

The building would extend into the courtyard at the back to a height of three storeys.

A final decision on the application will be made by Cheshire West and Chester Council's planning committee on Tuesday (February 6).

In a report to the committee, the council's education team backed the application stating: “The new school will create opportunities of an enriched curriculum offer to the families and pupils of Chester and provide a greater diversity of education in terms of the range of schools within the city in terms of parental preference.”

There were no objections from environmental protection, Welsh Water, tree officers or the highways department, among other consultees.

Two objections were received from residents, including one neighbour who claimed the new academy building would put pressure on parking in the area.

Chester Civic Trust also made a representation saying it was disappointed with the design.

However, planning officer Lyndsay Shinner wrote: “The contemporary design and finishes for the proposed CIS are considered to juxtapose and complement the traditional appearance of the Grammar School and Edwardian School on campus and in-between which the CIS would be positioned.

“The removal of the 1960’s incongruous green/teal barrel-roof from the frontage of the QPHS is welcomed. It is considered that the proposal would enhance the character and appearance of the Queens Park Conservation Area and the wider ranging views from the City Walls.”

She recommended the proposals for approval with the condition that 20 additional car parking spaces and cycle parking will be provided on the site before it is occupied.

It is suggested construction should begin within three years and numbers of pupils and staff should not exceed 330 and 35 respectively.