Lane and footpath on Chester's ring road to be closed for 10 days

A LANE and footpath on a section of Chester's busy ring road will be closed for 10 days due to engineering works.

Cheshire’s gas network Cadent has agreed to move its mains pipe under St Martin’s Way to facilitate planned development in the area.

During the 10 days of works, starting Monday, February 5, there will be no access to the footpath between the road crossings at the end of Hunter Street.

One lane of St Martin’s Way will be closed also, during the off-peak hours of 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Residents or business owners who have questions about this work can contact the project’s customer team on 0161 703 1000.