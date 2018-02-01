Ellesmere Port man must pay his brother £50 after punching him on the chin

A YOUNG man has been ordered to pay his brother compensation after he punched him in the face following a family dispute.

Ben Michael Scott, 23, struck Kieran Scott at their home on Dover Court in Ellesmere Port on December 5 last year, leaving him with a cut below the chin.

He pleaded guilty to assault during a hearing at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, January 31) and was sentenced to a community order for 12 months.

He will have to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £50 compensation as well as court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, told the court Scott's sister had called the police during an argument between family members.

Scott and his brother Kieran began rowing in the kitchen before the defendant “lunged forward and punched his brother once to the chin”.

The defendant then left and went to his friend's house. He was later arrested.

The court heard that Scott has no previous convictions and was currently out of work having left his previous job at Hugo Boss, Cheshire Oaks, due to personal reasons.