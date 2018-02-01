CCTV appeal after man punched and tried to bite the face of passenger on train bound for Chester

BRITISH Transport Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to after a 47-year-old was punched on board a train.

The victim was travelling between Liverpool James Street and Chester after midnight on December 17 before he was approached by another man.

The man then allegedly punched the victim and attempted to bite his face.

It is believed the attack was unprovoked.

Officers have released a CCTV still (above) of a man they believe may have information which could help the investigation.