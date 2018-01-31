New theatre group for the over 50s to be launched in Neston

A NEW theatre group for the over 50s is to launch in Neston.

Little Actors Theatre Company, with funding support from Brightlife Cheshire, is launching a theatre group for anyone aged over 50 who fancies a bit of creative camaraderie, fun and friendship.

The group launches on February 16 and will take place every Friday, between 11am and 1pm, at Neston Theatre Arts, 26-30 Brook Street.

The aim of the group is to create a new play for entry in the Leverhulme Drama Festival in April next year.

Working with professional actor Mike Lockley, the group will meet weekly to brainstorm, improvise, devise, write and perform a piece of theatre.

With support from artistic director Samantha Giblin, the participants will also source or make their own props, costumes and set as well as learning a range of technical skills.

“There’ll be a role for everyone in the group no matter what their experience or confidence level,” said Samantha. “We will encourage members of the group every step of the way and create a friendly, supportive atmosphere where we hope people will feel comfortable to try something new.”

The finished piece will be performed informally at Neston Theatre Arts and video recorded so that each participant has a personal record of their work.

Head of Brightlife Chris McClelland added: “We were so impressed with the number and quality of the applications to our Bright Ideas Fund and are thrilled to be supporting the Little Actors Theatre Company. The difficulty we had in choosing the winning projects is testament to the fantastic level of innovation that is present in our local communities when it comes to designing new ways to improve the lives of over-50s. Activities involving creative participation are a wonderful way to create a feeling of belonging and achievement and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the final performance next year!”

Brightlife is a partnership working with local agencies from across the voluntary, public and private sectors supported by the Big Lottery Fund using National Lottery funding.

For more information about the over 50s theatre group contact 0151 336 4302 or littleactorstheatre@outlook.com