Judge says 'time's up' for brawler as he jails him after city centre incident

A REVELLER caught “brawling” in the street outside a five-star hotel in Chester has been jailed.

Callum Boardman, 19, was seen to launch several kicks at another man who had fallen over while trying to swing a punch on Eastgate Street on January 14 this year.

The men were part of a group of six or seven who were arguing and scuffling outside the Chester Grosvenor Hotel in the early hours of the morning.

Boardman, of Hob Lane, Dunham on the Hill, was arrested and gave a 'no comment' interview to police officers who questioned him.

Chester Magistrates Court heard he has seven previous convictions for 11 offences, including three public order charges and one for fighting on Watergate Street in the city centre.

The defendant pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to cause violence, which put him in breach of a suspended sentence order.

He had been given a 14-week suspended sentence in June last year for assaulting a police officer.

Adam Antoszkiw, defending, stressed his client was showing “positive signs” of improving his behaviour and was currently undertaking a joinery apprenticeship.

However, District Judge Nicholas Sanders told Boardman his “time is up”, and sentenced him to an immediate prison sentence of 18 weeks.

“You are just not learning and I don't know what the problem is,” the judge said. “I do know that groups of young men brawling in the city centre at all hours of the night affects people badly.

“You need to learn, and you will have to learn the hard way.”