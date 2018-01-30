Firefighters cut woman free from overturned car after crash in Ellesmere Port

A WOMAN had to be cut free from a car after a crash in Ellesmere Port.

Emergency services were called to Rivacre Road just before 11am today (January 30).

A hatchback car had overturned and a woman was trapped inside. The crews from Ellesmere Port and Mollington used cutting equipment to release her.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “Shortly before 11am firefighters were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on Rivache Road in Ellesmere Port. On arrival at the scene crews found that a hatchback car had overturned. One person was medically trapped in the vehicle so crews stabilised the car and used electronic cutting equipment to release them.”

Police closed Rivacre Road in both directions while emergency services dealt with the accident.