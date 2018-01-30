Police appeal after two mill stones were stolen from Tatton Park

POLICE are appealing for information after two large mill stones were stolen from Tatton Park.

The stones, also known as quern stones, were first used in the Neolithic era to grind cereals into flour.

The stones were used in pairs. The lower stationary stone is called the quern, and it is two such stones that were stolen sometime over the weekend (January 27 to 28).

Cheshire police say that the stones were used as part of educational tours at the former Egerton family home, set in 1,000 acres of deer park, near Knutsford that is now maintained by Cheshire East Council.

Quern stones are for sale on eBay for between £50 and £1,000 depending on their size and age.

Cheshire Police have asked anyone with information or who may have been offered the stones to contact them on 101 quoting incident 101 of 30/01/2018.