Podium glory for Chester's ice skating accountant Alice

A Chester accountancy firm has its own star who is making a success of dancing on ice.

Alice Williamson, 23, trainee accountant at Ellis & Co Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, is celebrating after finishing second in the British Synchronised Ice Skating Championships.

The event held at Nottingham, saw Alice, and her synchronised skating team, beat off 13 teams for a place on the podium.

Alice, who trains at Deeside Ice Rink in Queensferry, has been at Ellis & Co since 2015 and first began skating 10 years ago.

Alice and Rowan

“I was introduced to skating when I went for my birthday, then I started taking lessons with one of my friends who was also keen,” said Alice, who starred in a skating advert back in 2013.

“I’ve been skating in an ice dance partnership with Rowan for about six years now, we went over to Berchtesgaden in Germany last year and in 2016 for a week--long skating camp.

“We competed in the British Adult Ice Dance Championships last year and came first in our category - we are aiming to compete again this year,” added Alice, who is also joint captain of the synchro team (Bladerunners) in Altrincham.

Alice, who is from Liverpool, has been competing, and taking podium places, in international synchro competitions in Belgium since 2011. She also travelled to Budapest to compete last year.

“I enjoy competing and the whole experience of the trips we take as a team around the UK and Europe,” added Alice.

With podium glory comes lots of training, which includes 90 minutes twice a week at Deeside Ice Rink with Rowan. Then, at Altrincham, she trains in synchro, which includes one hour on the ice and one hour off the ice.

And there is no rest for the skating accountant who will be competing in another synchro competition in Dumfries, Trophy D'ecosse in February.

“Huge congratulations to Alice recent success,” said Robert Ellis, director of Ellis & Co.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be placed on the winner’s podium.

“We wish Alice every success for her next competition.”