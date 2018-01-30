Michael Owen scores hat-trick at opening of new all-weather pitch at Chester school

FOOTBALL legend Michael Owen has officially opened a new all-weather pitch at a Chester school.

Abbey Gate College welcomed former Premier League and England footballer on Friday to carry out the ribbon-cutting honours.

Special guest and patron of the fundraising committee, Owen unveiled the new facility alongside head teacher, Tracy Pollard and chair to the governors, Felicity Taylor.

Following the ribbon-cutting and speeches, pupils watched in awe as Owen concluded the ceremony by scoring three goals from the centre of the pitch.

In the evening, celebrations continued with invited guests watching from the 'Sports and Teaching Pavilion' as the floodlights were switched on.

The evening included a display of skills from Chester Hockey Club, led by England and Great Britain co-captain, Phil Roper and pupils from Abbey Gate College.

The new pitch is part of the school's vision to provide outstanding sporting opportunities for generations to come.

Mrs Pollard said: "I believe passionately that sport has a place in every pupil’s life. We have to nurture the health and well-being of our youngsters by creating opportunities which allow them to be active in ways that they enjoy and in which they can be successful.

“I am thrilled and delighted that as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations we are able to open our state-of-the-art all-weather pitch, for the use of our current and future pupils but also for the benefit of the wider community. We are proud to be able to provide top class facilities for use by our local community."

The full size, floodlit all-weather pitch is said to be the best national standard hockey facility in the North West.

Available for both pupils and the local community, it is also suitable for playing tennis, football training and a variety of skills-based activities.

The multi-purpose surface will significantly increase the amount of time pupils will be able to take part in sport, practise their skills and participate in competitive fixtures.

The ambitious project was made possible through fundraising, grants and donations.