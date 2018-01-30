Football community says a final farewell to pioneering player and Blues favourite Cyrille Regis

THE football community has said a final farewell to pioneering player and former Chester FC favourite Cyrille Regis as he was laid to rest in Birmingham.

More than 400 West Brom fans, staff and players turned out at the club's Hawthorns stadium to bid a fond farewell to former England and Baggies striker Cyrille Regis.

Regis, who scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for West Brom, died suddenly on January 14, aged 59.

He was in his late 30s when he signed for Chester in 1995 but was a massive hit, scoring seven goals in 29 appearances before retiring with an injury that would ultimately spell the end his playing days.

Cyrille played for Chester in 1995/6

Following his retirement, he became a football agent and would make the occasional return to the Swansway Chester Stadium, where he is still held in high regard by Blues supporters.

Regis' funeral cortege was greeted with applause as it arrived at the club's ground and the likes of manager Alan Pardew, captain Jonny Evans and goalkeeper Ben Foster were there to pay their respects.

The cortege left for a private service at around 8.45am today (January 30) before a public service at The Hawthorns for fans and figures from around the world of football.

West Brom and the footballing community paid tribute to Regis at an emotional memorial service at The Hawthorns.

The former Albion, Coventry, Aston Villa, Wolves and Chester striker had a private family funeral on Tuesday morning.

The Baggies then held a public service for the ex-England international and footballing pioneer, who is recognised as paving the way for a generation of black players.

Regis, who was born in French Guyana, was an inspiration to a generation of black footballers.

He broke through at West Brom in the late 1970s – a time of heightened racial tensions in the UK and when black players regularly faced racism from the terraces.

Unusually for the time he was one of three black players in the Baggies side along with Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson.

Under the management of Ron Atkinson, West Brom won plenty of admirers during this period and Regis was capped by England for the first time in 1982.

Carlton Palmer, Ron Atkinson, John Barnes, Les Ferdinand, Chris Hughton, Steve Bull and Brendon Batson all came to pay their respects with 1,800 fans in attendance.

'Bring Him Home' from 'Les Miserables' was sung by Chris Love to open the service, with club anthem 'The Lord's My Shepherd' also played.

Regis enjoyed a brief but golden spell with the Blues at the end of a long career which saw him play for West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, winning five England caps and the FA Cup along the way.

He was in his late thirties by the time he signed for the Blues – known at the time as Chester City – in 1995, but his impressive performances led to him becoming a firm favourite with fans.

His 29 games for Chester yielded seven goals.

One of those strikes came in a 2-0 win at Leyton Orient in October 1995, when Regis was famously given a standing ovation by both the home and away fans when he was substituted late on.

Prior to joining Chester, he was one of the finest centre-forwards in top-flight English football.

After moving to Coventry he won the FA Cup in 1987, the year he earned his final England cap.

He joined Chester from Wycombe Wanderers but the 1995-96 campaign would be his last, as an injury forced him to retire from playing.

Regis was appointed an MBE in 2008, for services to the voluntary sector and football.