Customers will be urged to bring own cups to planned new eco-cafe in Chester

CUSTOMERS will be encouraged to bring their own take-away cups to a new eco-friendly artisan cafe in Chester.

A planning application has been submitted to create a coffee shop in a former tattoo parlour at 66, Lower Bridge Street.

In his proposals, applicant Nicholas Wells says the new venue will primarily serve a range of hot and cold non-alcoholic drinks for consumption on the premises or to take away.

It will also serve a limited range of cakes and sandwiches, but no hot food. The cafe, described as a “small artisanal coffee shop”, will employ two additional members of staff.

Mr Wells' application states: “A key principal of the business will be waste minimisation and a consideration for the immediate environment and beyond.

“All cups and wrapping will be fully eco-friendly and 100 per cent fully compostable (Vegware).”

It continues: “Take-away customers will also be heavily incentivised to bring their own re-usable take-away cups.”

If approved by Cheshire West and Chester Council's planning committee, the new cafe's ethos would complement a growing appetite in the city for less waste, particularly plastics.

Last weekend saw the first public meeting by a campaign to make Chester the UK’s first city to stop using plastic drinking straws.

Led by Hoole resident Dr Christian Dunn, the #StrawFreeChester campaign aims to encourage businesses and residents to stop using single-use plastic drinking straws.

It came as the media spotlight turned towards the issue of plastic being dumped in the world’s oceans, described by the United Nations as a “planetary crisis”.

The campaign was recently buoyed by the announcement from Costa Coffee that it will remove plastic straws from its shops.

Local businesses, such as The Barista’s Coffee Co and Revolution, have also taken measures in support of the campaign.

The meeting was part of the Zero Waste Chester Week of Action, organised by Friends of the Earth (FoE) Chester and District group.

Helen Tandy, from the group, said: “Plastic waste is an environmental disaster and it’s imperative we all do what we can to fight it in Chester.

“We want to make Chester not just the first city in the UK to ditch single-use plastic straws but also to start leading the way in cutting all plastic waste.”