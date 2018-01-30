Chester Cathedral to host colourful art exhibition

A spectrum of colour will be cast across Chester Cathedral by a new art exhibition which opens there this week.

Our Colour Reflection, by British artist Liz West, will run from this Thursday (February 1) until Thursday, March 1.

It is the result of a partnership between the cathedral and the Chester Visual Arts group, and follows the award-winning ARK modern and contemporary sculpture exhibition which was staged there last year.

The installation, which will be located in the Chapter House, creates a ‘conversation’ between the viewer and the setting, using hundreds of mirrors made of coloured acrylic.

West creates vivid environments that mix luminous colour and radiant light. Working across a variety of mediums, she aims to provoke a heightened sensory awareness in the viewer through her works.

The artist said: “I really feel honoured to be bringing a piece to Chester. The exhibition in the Chapter House came about because I loved the space first and foremost. It really lent itself to the scale of work.

“Our Colour Reflection coming to Chester Cathedral feels like, for me, it’s coming home.”

Ian Short, chairman of Chester Visual Arts, said: "We are pleased to be bringing Liz West to Chester, and to have partnered with the cathedral to present such a powerful and internationally renowned installation. It is another great visual art event for Chester."

Chester Cathedral’s acting dean, Jane Brooke, added: “I am both delighted that Liz West is bringing her art to the cathedral and for us to once again play host to an outstanding cultural event. It will be an exciting experience to see the Chapter House floor filled with colour.”

In addition to the exhibition, there is an evening with Liz West at 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 27. Tickets are available from chestercathedral.com. There will also be children’s activities during the February half-term.

Our Colour Reflection is open daily from Thursday, February 1 until Thursday, March 1. Entry is free, though donations are welcome.