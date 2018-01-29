Police investigating report of a sexual assault in Chester city centre alleyway

POLICE are investigating reports of a sexual assault in Chester city centre.

Officers cordoned off the alleyway between Watergate Street and Crook Street on Saturday morning. Police received a report that a woman was assaulted in the alleyway in the early hours of the morning.

Police are conducting a number of lines of enquiry, including examining CCTV footage.

Businesses on The Rows in Watergate Street said they saw police officers in the street when they arrived to open their shops on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting reference 143 of January 27.