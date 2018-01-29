Pensioner, 77, carried pruning saw as personal protection after Ellesmere Port robberies

A PENSIONER is so concerned about violent crime in his neighbourhood that he has started carrying a 15-inch pruning saw around with him, a court heard.

Ronald Bowyer Cooper, 77, caused one neighbour to fear for his safety when he casually produced the serrated gardening tool as they chatted over the man's front gate on Sunday morning (January 28).

Cooper, of Hargrave Drive, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, then wandered down to the Co-op on Overpool Road to buy his newspapers and promptly showed off the saw to staff.

He told nervous employees that he had become so concerned about recent reports of knife-point robberies in the area that he felt he needed to be able to protect himself on the street.

Police officers were called to the scene and he was promptly arrested.

At Chester Magistrates Court today Cooper admitted possessing an offensive weapon and also pleaded guilty to common assault, as his neighbour had been in fear of violence.

His case was adjourned until next month while the Probation Service compiles a full pre-sentence report on him.

Alan Currums, prosecuting, told the court that Cooper had walked from his home onto Woodchurch Lane when he stopped to speak to Robert Peake.

“The defendant asked him if he'd heard about yobbos robbing people, and then showed him a large saw,” he said.

“In response to seeing the item Mr Peake became scared and jumped back. Mr Peake was in fear for his safety and believed the defendant was going to stab him.”

Cooper then continued on to the shop where he picked up his Sunday newspapers and took them to the till to pay.

“Speaking to staff he made similar comments that people have been held up at knife-point in the area and he said he was going to carry this as protection,” Mr Currums said.

He then placed the saw between the newspapers and left.

Cooper was arrested soon after and interviewed by police officers.

“He said he was carrying a pruning saw and intended to use it if he was attacked,” Mr Currums told the court.

He was also concerned about several recent incidents when his property had been damaged.

Scott McCrimmon, defending, described the incident as “bizarre and unusual” but said he would provide full mitigation for his client at the sentencing hearing next month.

Cooper was granted bail but was made the subject of a 7pm to 7am curfew. He was also banned form entering Woodchurch Lane or the Co-op on Overpool Road.