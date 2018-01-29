Brave Heswall schoolgirl Lucy returns to Mexico for more brain tumour treatment

WIRRAL schoolgirl Lucy Moroney has returned to Mexico to receive further treatment for an inoperable brain tumour.

10-year-old Lucy from Heswall is now back in Mexico for her eighth round of IA chemotherapy for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Recent scans show that there is still tumour activity in Lucy’s brain but in a small spot.

Lucy's family have also made a decision to leave a longer time period between treatments due to the fact her condition has been deteriotating and is finding movement difficult.

Her aunty Paula Newman, of Tarporley, posted an update on Facebook: “I just received notification from Joe that Lucy is currently in procedure. This will be her eighth round of IA chemotherapy.

“Lucy arrived back in Mexico a few days before her scheduled chemo, in order to have a PET scan, which shows cancer activity in more detail than an MRI.

“Unfortunately, Lucy was unable to have the full scan due to a slight mix-up at the clinic.

“The PET scan does show that there is still tumour activity, albeit low and in a small spot.

“Although Lucy's MRI looks to be improving, the doctors aren't sure why Lucy is declining clinically.

“But we need to keep going until we're at zero, as the cancer is definitely still active and the disease aggressive.

“Her treatment will be tailored slightly, in an effort to hopefully tackle her symptoms. She will be back in four weeks' time for the next one.

“We're still feeling positive. We do feel like the cancer is disappearing and the pons is looking practically clear, although still a bit bulky (so it's still abnormal).

“The cyst is slightly smaller too. There is no metastasis and the level of activity is very low.

“Let's keep hoping that after few more rounds of treatment, we'll start to see her getting better clinically and the scans looking clear and like a normal 10-year-old.”

This month has been particularly tough for Lucy's family as it marks six years since her mum Nicola and her baby sister Ruby passed away.

Paula added: “It's been six years since we lost Nic (Lucy's mum) and baby Ruby.

"Anniversaries are always difficult for the family and now we're faced with what Lucy is having to deal with, it's even more brutal and painful to be honest.

“It's such a rollercoaster for us all. Hearing and reading about the successes and also the heartbreakingly sad realities of DIPG only adds to the emotion.

“Please keep Lucy in your thoughts. I'm sure all the positive vibes she gets from her lovely followers, keep that famous smile of hers going!”

To allow Lucy to continue her treatment please donate to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lucy-pineapple

For more information about Lucy and her Pineapple campaign visit https://www.facebook.com/LucysPineappleFund/