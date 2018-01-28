Council recycling scheme raises thousands for Backford hospice

A council recycling scheme has raised thousands of pounds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford.

A total of £5,000 has been generated through the recycling of metal retrieved by the council’s Crematorium Team, following the cremation process. The scheme, which takes place son crematoria throughout the UK, is run with the consent of families using the crematorium’s services.

Charitable causes are nominated to benefit from the funds generated from the recycling.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Hospice of the Good Shepherd with this donation. They are a valuable service in our community, providing end of life care to terminally ill patients and their families.

“Council staff take great care to abide by the wishes of families and friends and the recycling of metal takes place only when express permission has been obtained.”

Cllr Shore presented the cheque for £5,000 to Phil Crawford, Community Fundraiser at the hospice, who said: “I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who nominated the Hospice to receive this donation.

"It’s a wonderful boost to our fund-raising. Every donation that we receive really does help to make a difference to the people we support.”