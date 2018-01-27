Police appeal to cyclists and runners after daylight burglary in Broughton

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a daylight break-in at a Broughton property.

Thieves targeted a house on the Old Warren Road, in Broughton, in the hours between 9.40am and 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Sgt Mavis Evans, South Flintshire Policing Team, said: "The persons unknown have forced a window at the address and having entered the address, have stolen property.

"A number of the properties in that area have gardens that back onto the A55 Eastbound, and it’s unknown at this time if the offenders have used that way to go to the location.

In light of this information, NWP are appealing to any persons who may have seen anything suspicious in that area, and in the area of the Old Warren.

The area is known to be popular with local runners and cyclists so the policing team are urging those to recast their memories to that route and time.

Anyone with information can call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number RC18008984.