Neston pupils invited to present their work at top STEM centre

PUPILS and staff from Neston Primary School presented their work at the national STEM Centre at York University.

The school was one of a handful from across the North West to be chosen to take part in the Polar Explorer Programme.

The programme is based around the building of the new polar exploration vessel the RSS Sir David Attenborough, which is being built locally at Cammell Lairds in Birkenhead.

The project involved work in the STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) as well as other areas of the curriculum.

As part of the project the pupils have carried out a wide range of scientific experiments, used Skype to talk to an explorer in the Artic, met Navy divers, created flags to be flown in the Antarctic, made models of the new research ship, investigated the impact of plastic pollution in the oceans as well as work in literacy lessons.

The organisers of the programme were so impressed with the work produced at Neston Primary School that they invited the pupils to present their work to an audience of scientists, teachers, lecturers and employees of The British Antarctic Survey.

Gill O’Hara, Science Leader at Neston Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to be selected for the Polar Explorer Programme last year. Members of staff and pupils have worked superbly and produced work to be very proud of.

“Being invited to talk to at the Polar Explorer Conference was a great honour and the children who represented our school did a fantastic job. We are delighted that of all of the schools involved, we were selected and that our hard work was recognised by a national organisation like STEM Learning.”