Former Chester uni student cleared of unlawfully wounding personal trainer outside city nightclub

A FORMER University of Chester student has walked free from court after a jury cleared him of unlawfully wounding a personal trainer on a night out.

John-Luke Edey, 21, floored Connor Arden with a single punch after the pair left Rosie's nightclub, rendering him unconscious and with a severely split lip.

He maintained he had acted in self-defence after the larger man squared up to him, forehead to forehead, and shoved him backwards.

Today (Friday, January 26) jurors at Chester Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict following a two-day trial.

Over the course of the proceedings they heard that Mr Arden had been speaking to Mr Edey's female housemate on the street at around 3.45am on October 1, 2015.

Giving his evidence, Mr Edey said he had only drunk two bottles of WKD alcopop and could see his friend was clearly uncomfortable.

He asked Mr Arden to leave her alone, at which point the complainant made a comment about “putting him on the ground” and touched foreheads with him.

“He was very aggressive,” Mr Edey told the court. “He didn't look happy that I had come over.”

He said he thought he saw an arm move up and make contact with his collar-bone area, at which point he reacted.

“I was panicking and terrified,” said Mr Edey, of Valleyside, Hemel Hempstead, Herts.

“I had never been in that situation before and never want to be in that situation again.

“I felt like I was being attacked. I didn't try to throw a hard punch, I just wanted to get myself out of the situation. It was my instinct.”

Neither Mr Arden nor his friend Robert Cross, who also gave evidence, remembered or heard what was said before the violence erupted. Both admitted being drunk.

The prosecution argued that Mr Edey’s response to any provocation was not proportionate but the jury accepted he had acted in self-defence.

Mr Arden suffered a minor head injury and needed six stitches to his lip after being punched to the floor.