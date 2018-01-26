Fire crews called to kitchen fire in Ellesmere Port

TWO fire crews from Ellesmere Port were called to a kitchen fire in the town.

When firefighters arrived at the house in West Road just after 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 25) they found a cooker was on fire. They removed the cooker from the property before using a large fan to clear smoke from the kitchen.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

Kitchen safety advice is available on the Cheshire Fire & Rescue service website here.