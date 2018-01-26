Businesswoman praises 'overwhelming response' in Cheshire and Wirral to cancer website

CHESHIRE and Wirral businesses are being encouraged to sign-up to an online training scheme which raises awareness of skin cancer and melanoma.

The campaign is being launched by Skcin, the Karen Clifford Skin Cancer Charity, and promoting MASCED – Melanoma and Skin Cancer Education – the UK's first online training aimed at beauty, health and hair industries.

It is free to register for the training and to receive the training.

Claire Dale, who is originally from Parkgate but now lives in Alderley Edge, joined the charity after her mum Irene Parker died in 2014 at the age of 63 from melanoma.

Claire Dale with mum Irene Parker, who died in 2014 at the age of 63 from melanoma

Companies in Alderley Edge and Wilmslow took part in the filming of a video at the weekend for a campaign highlighting the vital early detection of the disease.

The campaign sparked a huge reaction online and on social media from readers since Standard's sister paper the Wilmslow Guardian publicised Claire's call for people to register for the training.

Claire said: "We have had an overwhelming positive reaction, which goes to show what a good idea MASCED is.

"Everyone can benefit from learning about skin cancer.

"We have had more than 400 registrations for the training, which is fantastic.

"I'm hoping to sign up 500 businesses by the launch of the accreditation on January 29.

"With more than 250,000 people employed across these industries, training them in skin cancer awareness will have a huge impact and save lives.

"If skin cancer is the only cancer we can see, shouldn't we all know what to look for?"

Claire thanked Cheshire Beauty, Harris and Ross physiotherapists, Loaf Hairdressing and Beauty Boutique for their support for the campaign.

Harris and Ross said: "We are encouraging our team to take the online accreditation to swot up on skin surveillance and learn how to identify suspicious lesions, and possibly help detect the early signs of skin cancer.

"Our physiotherapy team have the opportunity to observe changes that may occur on our clients’ skin, particularly in areas that clients may not be able to see themselves.

"We're really pleased to be registering and training our team in this area to give our patients an additional level of care."

The on-line training is due to be launched on January 29.

Businesses can register now at masced.uk