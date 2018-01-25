Chester schoolgirl Erin Cross backs national charity's appeal for awards nominations

A SCHOOLGIRL from Chester who won her battle against cancer is helping a national charity call for nominations for its 2018 award scheme.

Erin Cross, seven, won a WellChild Award last year and is now urging people to put names forward in this year's Awards.

The annual event celebrates the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to make a difference to their lives.

Erin attended the star-studded Awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London where she had the chance to chat with many of the celebrity guests and WellChild supporters including Royal Patron, Prince Harry.

Speaking at the 2017 WellChild Awards, Prince Harry said: “These awards were created to shine a bright light on an amazingly brave group of children and young people, on their lives, and on the resolve they and their families have shown to overcome challenges.

“Life for families caring for seriously ill children is exceptionally tough. And without WellChild it is even tougher.

“Over the years, the WellChild Awards has played a huge part in highlighting what these families need, and the support that is desperately needed to meet the ever-increasing demand.”

Erin, who was diagnosed with leukaemia aged two, was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the 'Inspirational Child' category.

Since her initial diagnosis Erin’s parents have been told on more than one occasion that she was unlikely to pull through.

Her journey has included marathon stints of chemotherapy, a catastrophic stroke, experimental therapy in the USA and continuing side effects from her aggressive treatment regimes.

However Erin has battled through, remaining positive and determined throughout, even actively fundraising to support other children and now dancing and singing her way back to life at home and school.

WellChild is now calling on people in the region to put forward their nominations for the 2018 WellChild Awards.

“Erin had such a fantastic evening at the WellChild Awards in London” said her mum Sarah, from Upton.

“From meeting a Prince to getting a Seflie with Stormzy, it was such a great experience for us all to be involved in and something we will never forget. It would be terrific for another child or professional from our region to be a winner.”

Guests at the 2017 event included grime artist Stormzy, magician Dynamo, entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne, doctor and TV personality Dr Ranj, Olympian Sam Quek and businesswoman Karen Brady. There were performances from impressionist Jon Culshaw and boyband Union J.

The awards, in association with global healthcare company GSK, were hosted by Ashley Banjo from dance group Diversity and TV presenter Gaby Roslin. GSK has been the sponsor of the WellChild awards for 10 years.

* If you know someone who deserves special recognition then nominate them for a WellChild Award by visiting https://www.wellchild.org.uk/awards/ or by contacting the charity on 01242 530007 to request a nomination form. The closing date for entries is 9th April, 2018.

Categories for nominations are as follows:

• Inspirational Child or Young Person – A child or young person between the ages of four and eighteen who has kept smiling against all odds in coping with or overcoming serious illness, and who deserves to be celebrated for their extraordinary courage.

• Most Caring Child or Young Person – A special child between the ages of four and eighteen who devotes much of their time and energy freely and lovingly to care for a friend or sibling who is sick.

• Nurse – A nurse working with children and young people who goes the extra mile for the children and young people in their care.

• Doctor – A doctor working with children and young people who goes the extra mile for the children and young people in their care.

• Outstanding Professional Award - A professional who has worked above and beyond for children and young people in their care.

• Health Team – A team of doctors, nurses, or other healthcare professionals, who work together to make a huge difference to the lives of seriously ill children.

For further information about WellChild’s work visit www.wellchild.org.uk