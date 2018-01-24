Elderly Chester woman conned out of £4,000 by phone scammers

An elderly woman was conned out of £4,000 in a "despicable" phone scam.

The 88-year-old victim, who lives in the Newton area of Chester, was targeted on January 8.

A man, pretending to be a Detective Constable Smith from Hammersmith Police Fraud Squad, called her and asked her to withdraw £4,000 from the bank and Post Office in Chester.

A courier later collected the money from her home.

Police are trying those responsible and are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Leanne Abbott of Cheshire police said: “If anyone was on the Plas Newton Lane area, near to the junction with Newhall Road, between 1pm and 5.30pm on January 8 then please get in touch.

“We are also looking for anyone who might have dashcam footage in that area between those times.

“Targeting the elderly in this way is despicable and we want to catch those responsible."

Anyone with information should call Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 810 of 11/01/18. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.