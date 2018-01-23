Northwich man pawned mum's jewellery to pay off drug debt

A MAN stole jewellery from his mum to pay off drug dealers, a court heard.

Shaun Nathan Brown, 39, pawned the items, said to have great sentimental value, for a total of £156.17 at Cash Generator in Northwich.

He pleaded guilty to both theft and fraud when he appeared at Chester Magistrates Court today and was find £120.

Brown, of Walnut Avenue, Weaverham, was also ordered to repay the sum to Cash Generator and must pay an extra fine of £30 for breaching his bail.

Between October 30 and December 2 last year he stole a bracelet and rings from his mother's jewellery box and pawned them on a 'buy back' arrangement.

He told police he had only borrowed the items and didn't realise his actions classed as fraud as he had “every intention of going back to get them”.

Becky Hay, defending, said: “He accepts he was in debt in relation to an ongoing drug problem. He had a period of 17 years when he was out of trouble but unfortunately there's been a brief relapse which has led to the commission of these offences.

“He has now moved in with his partner and with her support is abstaining from controlled drugs and has been clean for approximately two weeks.

“She's been a very good influence on him and he's trying to get back on track. He does not intend to return to any using of drugs.”

The jewellery, described as family heirlooms, has now been returned to Brown's mother. The defendant must also pay court costs of £85 leaving him £391.17 out of pocket in total.