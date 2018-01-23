Leading Spanish chef to open tapas restaurant in £300m Chester Northgate Development

A TOP chef is to open a restaurant at the entrance of the food hall and market in the Chester Northgate development.

Leading Spanish chef, Omar Allibhoy, is to open one of his Tapas Revolution restaurants in the first phase of the £300m Chester Northgate development in Chester city centre.

It will occupy a 3,000 sqft unit next to the entrance of the new food hall and market. The restaurant will also face onto the development’s new public square opposite Hunter’s Walk – the arcade from Northgate Street that is to be created from the old library building.

Tapas Revolution is a group of high quality restaurants that Allibhoy started in 2010 with the opening of the first one in Westfield London. Subsequent openings include: Shoreditch, London; Bluewater, Kent; Grand Central, Birmingham; Meadowhall, Sheffield; Eldon Square, Newcastle; and Southgate, Bath.

Trained by the legendary chef Ferran Adria of El Bulli, Allibhoy has also written two bestselling Spanish cookbooks – Tapas Revolution and Spanish Made Simple.

Councillor Brian Clarke, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Infrastructure, said: “The Tapas Revolution mission is to put Tapas on the map in the UK and we’re delighted that a culinary entrepreneur of the quality of Omar Allibhoy has chosen Chester to expand his business.

“This latest letting to Tapas Revolution follows the signing of Cosy Club for a 5,000 sqft restaurant in Hunter’s Walk fronting onto Northgate Street, Town Hall Square. There are agreements to lease two of the other restaurant units in Phase 1 of the development that are currently in solicitors’ hands.

“We are also in discussions with catering operators interested in taking the remaining units.”

Shadow Cabinet Member, Communities and Wellbeing, Stuart Parker said: “I’d also like to offer an official bienvenido to Tapas Revolution. This new restaurant will complement both Picturehouse and Storyhouse and it's a further demonstration of how Chester Northgate is attracting new businesses to Chester.”