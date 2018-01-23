Crew of dinosaur pirates set sail for family fun at Storyhouse in Chester

A CREW of pirate dinosaurs have set sail once again and are headed for the stage at Storyhouse in Chester.

Les Petits Theatre Company return to the high seas after their hugely successful and award-winning Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs rollicked the rigging and spliced the mainbrace!

The Magic Cutlass had a swashbuckling run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2016 and is the hugely anticipated sequel based on the award-winning book by Giles Andreae and Russell Ayto.

When Flinn, Pearl and Tom are in the middle of their school play their old nemesis, Mr T the T-Rex, appears and kidnaps the children forcing them to hunt for the secretive Magic Cutlass - a sword that grants the holder any wish. The children are whisked away for another fantastic adventure to a world of devious dinosaurs, deep sea dangers and smelly sausages.

Will Pirate Pearl be brave enough to battle the dangerous dinos and will terrified Tom be back in time for tea? All aboard for a nonstop action packed theatrical experience with live music, puppetry and dastardly dinosaurs!

Adapter Oliver Lansley said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass - one of our favourite and most successful and critically acclaimed children’s shows. We believe it is so important to engage and excite children with their early experiences of the theatre and what could be more exciting than Pirates, Dinosaurs and a giant sausage machine?”

Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass is brought to life by Les Petits, the exciting children’s theatre company from the team behind internationally-acclaimed theatre company, Les Enfants Terribles.

The one hour show, suitable for children three and over, starts at 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 20.

For more information and tickets visit www.storyhouse.com/event/captain-flinn