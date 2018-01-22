Young Upton dancers enjoy ballet exam success

A TALENTED group of youngsters have passed their exams with flying colours.

Pupils of the Travis Academy of Performing Arts, based in Upton Village Hall, have received their Royal Academy of Dance examination results.

All 24 candidates who entered for the prestigious exams passed with either Merit or Distinction.

Among the successful pupils are sisters Aurora (pictured above) and Oriana Navas.

Aurora, age 14, was awarded a Distinction for her Grade 5 ballet exam.

Five-year-old Oriana Navas

Following in her footsteps is her little sister Oriana, aged just five, took herPre Primary Class Award.