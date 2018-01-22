Work to begin on £23.8m expansion of Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet

A £23.8m expansion of Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet will be delivered by construction firm Mace Ltd, it has been confirmed.

TH Real Estate, owners of the Ellesmere Port shopping park, have chosen Mace as the main contractor for the project, which will run through this year.

The upgrade – including new retail units, a visitor centre and expanded car parking facilities – was given the green light by members of Cheshire West and Chester Council's Planning Committee last February.

It will create more than 25,000 sqft of new space for the centre, with other amenities including a play area and new public realm. A new footbridge will also improve access for residents living nearby.

The programme of work will be delivered through 2018, with completion targeted for December.

Adrian Yates, development manager for TH Real Estate said: “The further development of the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet will provide a boost for the local area, helping to enable sustainable economic growth and, specifically, our further investment will deliver a very meaningful enhancement to the facilities and retail experience for customers.

“We are looking forward to working with Mace over the coming year to deliver this significant scheme.”

Neil Hennessey, Mace’s regional director, added: “We’re very proud to be appointed to deliver the extension of Cheshire Oaks. It’s a great win for the Leeds-based regional team at Mace, and we are looking forward to working with the local community to deliver tremendous benefits for the wider area as a whole.

“We are excited to be a part of this prestigious and complex scheme.”

Mace has worked with TH Real Estate on a number of other major projects, including both 70 St Mary Axe and 1-19 New Oxford Street in London.

McArthur Glen, as operators of the outlet village, will work in a development management role for the scheme.