Chester B&B lands industry award

A city B&B has scooped a leading industry award.

80 Watergate Street in Chester 2017 has won a Guest Review Award for its impeccable customer service and attention to detail.

The awards are run by global accommodation booking website Booking.com.

A total of 194 properties in the UK received the perfect 10 guest review score on the website, of which 80 Watergate Street was one – which was enough to secure an award win.

Peter Verhoeven, global director of Partner Services at Booking.com, said: “With these awards, we congratulate, thank and honour a unique set of real hospitality heroes, who dedicate themselves to creating incredible guest experiences and cherished travel memories for travellers each and every day.”

80 Watergate Street is a three-storey Georgian townhouse with just three rooms – named Whitefriars, Greyfriars and Blackfriars.