Cellar fire in Chester

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to tackle an early morning blaze at a house in Chester.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 1am this morning reporting a house fire in Westminster Road.

Three crews attended the scene – one each from Chester, Powey Lane and Ellesmere Port.

A fire and rescue service spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that the fire was in a cavity wall in the cellar of the house.

“Two firefighters, wearing two breathing apparatus, used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire and cutting equipment to isolate the fire.

”Crews remained on scene for approximately two and a half hours.”