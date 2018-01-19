US comedy star Rob Schneider to play The Live Rooms in Chester

AMERICAN comedy star Rob Schneider will be performing in Chester in March.

The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star will be appearing at The Live Rooms in Chester on Saturday, March 17, at 7pm.

Comedy star Schneider is one of the most popular touring comedians and became a household names starring in comedies such as The Hot Chick, The Animal and two outings for Deuce Bigalow.

As a Saturday Night Live (SNL) writer, Schneider is a three-time Emmy winner and most recently can be seen in the Netflix original docu-series Real Rob.

Rob Schneider

Rob created and stars in Real Rob, which focuses on the day-to-day hijinks of his life. The series marks the first time an actor has written, produced, starred in, directed and financed an entire season of a television show.

Schneider first came to prominence on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live,’ along with his SNL friends Adam Sandler, Tim Meadows, and David Spade.

Sandler and Schneider often make cameo appearances in each other’s films, with Schneider popping up in Adam Sandler hit comedies such as The Waterboy, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan and Little Nicky.

He has also starred alongside The Muppets and appeared in Judge Dredd with Sylvester Stallone.

Tickets cost £20 and the show is for over 14s only.

Visit www.theliverooms.com