Two dogs die in Ellesmere Port house fire

A SECOND dog died following a devastating house fire in Ellesmere Port on New Year's Eve, it has emerged.

The Standard reported that Christine Mayers, 67, suffered burns to her throat and lungs after the blaze destroyed her home in Woodchurch Lane and claimed the life of her beloved dog Timmy.

But next-door neighbour Pat Harris contacted us to say that her two-year-old Jack Russell, Skip, also died of smoke inhalation.

Pat and her husband Les had been out celebrating the New Year and left their pet in his cage in the kitchen.

Sadly the plumes of smoke from the blaze next door filled their property shortly after 11pm and claimed Skip's life.

Pat, 60, said: “When we came back our front door was wide open and the police and fire service were there. They were taking Skip out in a bag and I screamed and screamed.

“He was such a good dog. We had him since he was a puppy, when he was eight weeks old.”

She added: “The smoke got in through the loft and filled the house – the kitchen, the front bedroom, hall, stairs, landing and bathroom. I just want people to know that my dog died as well.”

A fundraising page has already raised more than its £1,000 target to help Mrs Mayers in the wake of the fire.

It was started by Andrew Chrysostomous, who manages the charity shop in the town where she has volunteered for seven years.

He said: “We are seeking urgent funds for Christine Mayers, whom on New Year’s Day suffered a tragedy at the hands of an accidental fire in her home. The smoke and fire spread quickly, causing horrific damage to her house and belongings, leaving her lucky to escape with her life.

“She has recently been released from an intensive care unit at Chester Hospital to a new monitored ward after she suffered third degree burns to her throat and lungs, and is still currently unable to speak, but improving day by day.

“Further to the damage within her home she has also lost her beloved dog in the fire too.”

To help, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/christine-mayers