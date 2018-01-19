Burglars steal high-value jewellery in property raid at Eccleston's Eaton Park

Police investigating a high value burglary in Chester are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At about 8pm on Wednesday, January 17, offenders entered a property on Eaton Park in Eccleston where a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Detective Constable Gareth Yates, of Chester CID, said: "Firstly, following concerns raised by residents I want to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

"While we follow a number of lines of enquiry, we will be stepping up patrols and police community support officers will be in the area.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or persons in the area around the time of the offence to call police on 101.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 965 of 17 of January.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.