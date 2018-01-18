Thriving Helsby company adds three more businesses to its group

A HELSBY-based environmental and engineering services company has acquired two more businesses and merged with a third, adding to its increasing portfolio.

RSK, which has its head office on Chester Road, has acquired CJ Associates and Up and Under Group.

Bristol-based CJ Associates, formed in 1974, operates the latest soil sampling, equipment and techniques available to recover the best quality of samples. A top-quality drilling business, with a super-fleet of rigs and equipment, it provides services to a range of clients including Arup, Balfour Beatty and Wessex Water.

Up and Under Group, based in Crewe, was established in 1987 and provides inspections and surveys and repair and maintenance services to a broad range of clients. The group undertakes works on structures, ranging from major national landmarks to minor roads, including highway bridges over the Thames in Central London and the inspection and investigation of the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank. In addition to using conventional access techniques, Up and Under Group also provides services in rope access and confined spaces.

RSK has had a small minority stake in RSKW for the last 10 years. The two companies now merge on a 100% basis. With bases in Minety, Wiltshire, and Stirling, Scotland, RSKW provides management and technical consultancy solutions to the utilities, energy, transport and industrial sectors.

The acquisitions and merger will see the business and employees of all three companies transfer to RSK. They bring RSK’s headcount up to over 2,100 in 82 offices worldwide. All three businesses will continue to operate under their existing brands and current management.

Dr Alan Ryder, Chief Executive Officer, RSK Group said: “I am delighted that these three leading companies are joining forces with RSK.

“It means RSK continues to increase its footprint as one of the biggest environmental consultancies in the UK. It also adds to RSK’s current capabilities and will provide additional layers of skills to the organisation to the benefit of all our clients.”