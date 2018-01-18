The gritters roll out in Cheshire West as a yellow warning for ice is issued

A YELLOW ice warning has been issued for Cheshire West tonight and tomorrow morning.

The Cheshire West and Chester Council gritters commenced treating the region’s roads at 4pm today (Thursday, January 18).

The gritters will be carrying out salting, gritting and, if required, snow ploughing.

Treatments are carried out in order of priority and are usually completed before 7am.

The met office has issued a yellow weather warning that covers Cheshire West, from 7pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

The warning said: “Icy stretches are expected to form on Thursday night lasting into Friday morning. There will probably be some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths leading to some injuries from slips and falls.

“In addition rain, hail, sleet and, over higher ground, snow showers will continue to push across Wales and western England with some small accumulations over the higher ground of Wales. These may lead to some difficult driving conditions in places and some longer journey times.”

There is also a yellow warning for snow, covering some of the North West, but it should not affect Cheshire West.