Public consultation on Wirral Council budget plans underway

PUBLIC consultation on Wirral Council's budget proposals is underway, as the authority faces up to the challenge of saving more than £60 million in the next financial year.

Axing town hall management jobs and new charges for using public toilets and car parking at 'key locations' are among a raft of proposals in a budget that aims to tackle what council leader Phil Davies calls the "perfect storm" of Government cuts.

The authority faces a £61m shortfall in 2018/19, but Cllr Davies said the budget proposals would allow for crucial additional cash for children’s services.

The plans, announced during a cabinet meeting on December 18, include a significant reduction in senior management costs, saving the authority £750,000.

Also on the table is a scheme to introduce a charge – around 30p – to use public toilets, rather than closing them.

Proceeds will be used to pay for upkeep.

Unveiling his budget plan last month, Cllr Davies said a combination of previously agreed savings, long-term transformational programmes, one-off funding and implementation of council tax precepts will be used to bridge the majority of the shortfall.

The proposals will be considered by budget cabinet in February. Wirral residents can complete a short questionnaire on the budget proposals, which is available on the council website www.wirral.gov.uk/budget2018.

The consultation ends on Friday, February 2.