Former Chester schoolgirls aiming to hit the high notes on The Voice

A PAIR of former Chester school pupils have their sights set on stardom after giving a powerful rendition of Delibes' Flower Duet on ITV's The Voice.

Former Abbey Gate College pupil Emily Burnett performed alongside Sophie Rohan, a former Queen’s School pupil, as opera duo Belle Voci, meaning 'beautiful voices' in Italian.

The pair met while working at The Yew Tree Inn in Bunbury where they discovered a shared love of opera.

During her time at Abbey Gate College Emily was awarded the Daphne Herbert Choral Scholarship for her contribution to singing by Director of Music, Stewart Smith.

Mr Smith, now retired said: "Emily was an outstanding singer and all-round musician at school. She was a regular soloist with the Chapel Choir singing in the UK and abroad, and was a delight to work with in both class and in concerts."

Emily went on to graduate from Durham University with a BA (Hons) Dunelm Degree in Music, gaining a First in both her Final Recital and Contemporary Performance Recital.

In 2015 Emily co-founded the opera duo Belle Voci, performing to audiences at Bolesworth International and Liverpool International Horse Show at Liverpool Echo Arena.

Following their outstanding performance on the TV show, Emily and Sophie will go on to be coached by American singer and judge Jennifer Hudson, who herself found fame on a reality show when she was a finalist on Americon Idol before starring in Dreamgirls with Beyonce and Jamie Foxx, during the competition.

Legendary singer Tom Jones said Emily and Sophie could go all the way with the right songs.