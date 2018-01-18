Firefighters called to fire at Blacon Police Station

FIREFIGHTERS were called to deal with a fire at Blacon Police Station.

Two fire engines from Ellesmere Port were called to the station on Blacon Avenue, opposite Chester Crematorium, at 7.30am this morning (Thursday, January 18).

The fire was confined to a "small generator".

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said: “Firefighters isolated the generator and used dry powder to extinguish the fire.”

Cheshire Police said there was no significant disruption to the running of the station.

A spokesperson said: "At 7.30am this morning (Thursday, 18 January) officers contacted Cheshire Fire following a small generator fire at Blacon Police Station. Firefighters attended and the fire was extinguished. There was no significant impact to the station and it is running as normal."